Police: Officer, suspect both hurt in eastern Indiana shootout

RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer and a suspect were both seriously injured in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The female Richmond Police Department Officer and the suspect were both taken to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, the Palladium-Item reported.

Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt said Indiana State Police were taking over the investigation.

“It’s traumatic,” Britt said. “One of the things we’ve dealt with tonight is this is a worst-case scenario. There are secondary victims. I’ve got emotionally injured officers.

“It’s been a battle here for a long time like any city in the state. Consistent violence. Every day my people hold up and do a good job,” Britt said.

Further details about Wednesday night’s shooting were not immediately available.

ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan confirmed the shooting on Twitter but said he did not know the extent of either person’s injuries.