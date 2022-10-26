'Mind-blowing': Kentucky coal miner, son get VIP tickets to Wildcats game after viral photo

Michael McGuire showed up to a UK basketball game right after working at his job as a coal miner. John Calipari wanted to give the family something special.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Blue-White scrimmage was held over the weekend and a picture tweeted by the head coach has gone viral.

Many parents have rushed from work to be somewhere, often in their work clothes.

Michael McGuire, a miner, did just that when he went to the scrimmage in Pikeville.

While most fans were in blue or white, McGuire was still in his work clothes, covered in coal dust having gone from the coal mines to be at the game with his family.

"It was either go straight there or miss half the game to go home and take a shower and everything," McGuire said.

McGuire wanted to be there as his son, Easton, experienced his first Kentucky basketball game and take in every moment.

The McGuire family could be seen several times in the broadcast, but there was one picture that caught the eye of head coach John Calipari.

My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home.



From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!! pic.twitter.com/a5BJXUnK2v — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 24, 2022

Calipari tweeted out the picture, saying the photo hit home for him because his parents started the American dream in the coal mines of West Virginia. The coach also offered his family VIP tickets to a game this season.

McGuire didn't find out about the instant fame because he was underground working in the mine.

"When i got out and got service on my way home, it went crazy... I couldn't believe that it was real," McGuire said.

McGuire was overwhelmed and humbled by the way the Big Blue nation rallied to find him and Easton was enjoying every minute of it.

"He's jumping up and down. He's very excited," McGuire said.

McGuire met Calipari on Monday, saying it was an awesome experience.

The VIP game will be Easton's first game ever and McGuire's second game overall, giving the family another special memory together.