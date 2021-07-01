Dog leads rescuers to save man who fell into brook

In a scene out of a classic Lassie movie, a dog helped save a man's life.
It started when a woman in Limington, called the York County Sheriff's Office because she heard someone yelling in the woods behind her house.
Officers arrived to find a dog barking.
The dog kept barking until one of the officers followed her.
The dog led an officer to an 84-year-old man who had fallen into a brook and was getting hypothermia.
Officials say the man's body temperature dropped to about 84-degrees.
It turns out the man, who is legally blind, tried to put his yellow lab, Samantha, on a dog run, but she ran off.
The man then apparently tripped over something and fell into the brook and couldn't get out until the dog led rescuers to him.