Residents to send $25 million counterproposal to Yenkin-Majestic for damages from explosion

An explosion at a northeast Columbus paint plant is still causing issues nearly two years after the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday marks two years since the deadly paint plant explosion on the city’s northeast side.

One man died and eight others were injured at the Yenkin-Majestic plant.

Nearly two years after the dust has settled, the damage is still very much there.

Residents like Diana Debro say their backs are against the wall as they run out of time. Residents have until April 8 to file a lawsuit against the company if they already haven’t done so.

"We're just on a boat without a paddle,” said Debro. “We're just at a crunch of a deadline where things should've happened much sooner than what is happening now.”

Residents still have not yet been compensated for the damages. On Thursday, the North Central Area Community held a meeting to present a compensation proposal to residents from the company.

Tiffany White, an advocate, and a resident told 10TV the proposal was for $150,000.

"We have 9,500 rooftops in our community, that defiantly would not address those concerns,” she said.

She said the community group plans to issue a counterproposal by Monday requesting $25 million.

She said before any amount is set; they're wanting an instructional engineer to assess the homes.

"We also want to make sure that people are compensated adequately for their damages,” said White.

Debro said that even if and when this is solved, this is something that she can never put past her.

"I will not be at peace with this even once it's over with because I can't move anywhere else, I don't want to move anywhere else,” she said.