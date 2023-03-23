Residents impacted by Yenkin-Majestic plant explosion create list of demands

On Wednesday night, residents met at the Greater Christ Temple Apostolic Church demanding that the issues be fixed once and for all.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost two years ago, an explosion at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility on Leonard Avenue killed one person and injured eight others.

The explosion also rocked nearby homes in the area that still have damage.

On Wednesday night, residents met at the Greater Christ Temple Apostolic Church demanding that the issues be fixed once and for all.

10TV spoke with Jonathan Butler, a resident who was at home during the time of the explosion.

“I opened up the window, and I saw nothing but flames…and I said, I know it's Yenkin-Majestic that paint company blew up again,” said Butler. "It cracked walls in my kitchen, and three bedrooms, I have pictures of water shooting out of the wall of my house.”

At the meeting, residents threw out ideas that they want to see the company commit to, such as creating a college scholarship fund or thorough ground and air testing.

“We need to work with them to resolve this issue,” said Ron Bryant, a community activist, and a resident.

Bryant told 10TV the company told area leaders they’re creating a 501(c)(3) to add money into and a community advisory board will be created to then disperse the money to the residents who have damage.

"We are holding Yenkin Majestic to the fire,” he said.

“Put it back like it was,” said Butler. “Just fix what's done.”