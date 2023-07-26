Recreational marijuana supporters ‘confident’ they’ll get enough signatures to send question to voters

It remains unclear if Ohioans will vote on legalizing the recreational use of marijuana come November.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" is out gathering signatures that are needed less than 10 days from now. They say they're confident they can pull it off.

They have until Aug. 4 to get the 679 additional signatures needed to send the marijuana measure to the ballot for the November election.

Supporters of legalized recreational use of marijuana say it's about generating tax revenue and regulation.

"Regulated markets are better than unregulated markets. And right now, Ohio has an adult-use market. It's called the illicit market. It's completely unregulated,” said Tom Haren, spokesperson for the coalition.

Those who oppose the measure say it's about safety.

“We know that marijuana creates impairment. It creates impairment in memory, in attention, decision-making, and risk-taking and that's a danger to the public good,” said Fran Gerbig, Executive Director of Prevention Action Alliance.

Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize recreational use of marijuana.

Here's a look at where voters gave it the green light across the country.

Jessica Wolf is visiting Ohio from the state of Delaware where recreational use was just passed.

"It's just like having a glass of wine at night,” she said. “I think that's the biggest misconception. People think it's this hard-core drug and it just isn't."