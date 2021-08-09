Police ID man whose skeletal remains were found in south Columbus

According to Columbus police, detectives are investigating this as a suspicious death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released the name of the man whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area last week.

Police were called to the 1800 block of South High Street on Aug. 9 on the report of a body in the area.

On Tuesday, police said identified him as 49-year-old David Judd.

Police said detectives were investigating this as a suspicious death.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.