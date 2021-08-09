Police ID man whose skeletal remains were found in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released the name of the man whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area last week.
Police were called to the 1800 block of South High Street on Aug. 9 on the report of a body in the area.
On Tuesday, police said identified him as 49-year-old David Judd.
Police said detectives were investigating this as a suspicious death.
The Franklin County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).