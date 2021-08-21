Organizers hold community baby shower in southeast Columbus to help mothers in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There was a special delivery this weekend for mothers and moms-to-be.
CelebrateOne partnered with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. to hold a community baby shower in southeast Columbus Saturday for dozens of pregnant women and parenting moms.
The organization's mission is to help reduce the infant mortality rate in Franklin County and cut the racial health disparity gap.
"In the middle of the pandemic when people are continuing to struggle, it's more important now than ever to make sure that not only are we connection moms to services, but we give them a little boost, a little gift and help ease the burden of what life is presenting at this point, " said Maureen Stapleton, executive director for CelebrateOne.
Those who attended the community baby shower were required to wear masks and social distance.
Other organizations attended the event to help provide resources and information for moms in need.