3 shot outside Toledo high school football stadium

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown.
Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing.
The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High School was paused.
Several bullet casings were scattered on the ground behind the field house.
Washington Local Schools released a statement on the incident Friday night:
We are deeply saddened that a fun rivalry tonight was disrupted by an act of violence in the streets surrounding our event. What we know at this time is limited, and we will not speculate until further details are known. An event like this is every school district’s worst nightmare, and we ask that you keep both Central and Whitmer in your thoughts as we attempt to figure out this atrocious act.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.
RELATED: Man shot in west Toledo overnight
Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM
Connect with us on social media:
Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wtol11/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wtol11toledo/
WTOL 11 newsletter - /email
WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205