New bill backs compensation for Ohio college athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill that would give college athletes in the state the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Sen. Niraj Antani is a Republican from suburban Dayton. He announced the legislation Monday at Ohio State University, where Athletic Director Gene Smith threw his weight behind the concept.

“We’ve been preparing for some form of legislation to be enacted and I am happy that all student-athletes at Ohio universities and schools will have an opportunity to capitalize on their own name, image and likeness," said Smith.

The bill would require student athletes to inform their college or university at least 15 days before entering into a contract, and would prohibit them from contracting with businesses associated with marijuana, alcohol, and tobacco, as well as with casinos.

Antani said most endorsement deals will likely come from local businesses, adding the proposed bill would legalize the process in a "safe and reasonable manner."

“Not every student athlete has a scholarship and even for those that do, it may only cover their cost of attendance, leaving little left over for living expenses,” Antani said. “These college students should be able to benefit from their own name, image, and likeness."

Several other states have introduced similar NIL bills, for “name, image and likeness.”

Federal legislation is also pending.