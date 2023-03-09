Justice for Them All rally held at Goodale Park

"Together is how we're going to demand change," Rebecca Duran, Donovan Lewis’ mother, said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Justice for Them All rally was held at Goodale Park Sunday night to remember the lives killed by law enforcement officers in the Columbus area.

"Every time it happens to another family, the moms are here," La’Quisa Richardson, founder of Ace Community House, said.

Grieving mothers, loved ones, and supporters rallied together as they fought for justice for their children who were killed by police officers. Signs in the crowd remembered the names and lives of Andre Hill, Casey Goodson Jr., Donovan Lewis, and Ta’Kiya Young.



"All of the mothers are here, reliving their own trauma as they seek justice for their own children, now supporting new families," Richardson said.



"Together is how we're going to demand change… murder is not the answer to every interaction with police," Rebecca Duran, Donovan Lewis’ mother, said.

Duran went to the rally with her grandson, Donovan Jr., and other family members as they listened to several speakers stating: "Enough is enough."



"I think parties on both sides have now realized that this is a crisis that we need to address and we're going to have to be creative in the way that we do it, but we do need to do it," Richardson said.

As the group marched through the streets of the Short North chanting for justice and the names of those they’ve lost, they hoped their message would be heard loud and clear.



"Justice for Them All means that these officers start being held accountable," Tamala Payne, Casey Goodson Jr.’s mother, said.