Live: Derek Chauvin trial judge to wrap early Friday, testimony ahead of schedule

After hearing from George Floyd's girlfriend and Derek Chauvin's supervisor on Thursday, the jury will hear only a half-day of testimony Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic. Have a question you'd like to hear our trial experts answer? Send it to lraguse@kare11.com or text it to 763-797-7215.

Friday, April 2

Judge plans half-day of testimony Friday with trial ahead of schedule

Prosecutors played phone call between Minneapolis police sergeant, Chauvin after ambulance left with George Floyd

Supervisor said Chauvin did not tell him about specific use of force until later at the hospital



Girlfriend Courteney Ross spoke about opioid addiction in relationship with Floyd: 'It's something that we dealt with every day'

Defense cross-examination revealed that Floyd was hospitalized for an overdose in March 2020

Judge Peter Cahill told jurors Friday will be a half-day of testimony, with the Derek Chauvin trial moving ahead of schedule in its first week.

The defense, prosecution and judge may still work out some legal issues after the jury leaves around midday on Friday.

Thursday began with emotional testimony from George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross and paramedics who tried to save Floyd's life, then shifted into an account from Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's supervisor that went into Minneapolis Police Department policy.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in Floyd's death. Video from bystanders and police body cameras shows him kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

While Ross painted a picture for the jury Thursday of her life with Floyd, which she called an "adventure," she also shared with them details of their shared opiate addiction. She confirmed to the defense that Floyd was hospitalized for an overdose in March of 2020.

The prosecution shared a never-before-heard phone call between Chauvin and his supervisor after Floyd was taken away by ambulance. The supervisor, Sgt. David Pleoger, told the jury that Chauvin did not tell him what type of force he used, or for how long, until they were at the hospital later that night. Pleoger also testified that he believed the officers' restraint should have ended earlier.

Two paramedics who tried to save Floyd's life testified, sharing details that will be important for the prosecution's case. One told the jury that he believed Floyd was dead while still under Chauvin's knee, and said of the officers, "There's no reason Minneapolis couldn't have started chest compressions."

We have reached the point in the trial where police are testifying against police -- after Derek Chauvin's former supervisor testified Chauvin didn't at first mention the knee restraint -- and that the knee restraint should have ended earlier. 4/2/21https://t.co/nj2miiHHXF — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 2, 2021

LIVE UPDATES

Friday, April 2

9 a.m.

Court is excepted to adjourn early Friday after the judge told jurors that witness testimony is running ahead of schedule. He told them they should be home for lunch.

The judge and attorneys may handle legal issues after the jury leaves.

Thursday, April 1

Courteney Ross spoke about Floyd's drug use and their ongoing battles with addiction. Through tears, she talked about their life together. She said when they first met he asked to pray with her, and they had their first kiss at the Salvation Army where he worked as a security guard.

She testified about an overdose Floyd experienced on March 6, 2020 and said that there were times one of them was using drugs, but not the other. Floyd had gone through treatment programs, Ross confirmed.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank asked Courteney Ross several questions about Floyd's condition after consuming opioids prior to May 25, 2020.

Ross said Floyd was OK after taking pills that had a "different" effect in March. She said he was also acting normal after taking the pills he bought in May about a week before his death.

"He was playing football, hanging out, eating, just a normal day," she said.

Following her testimony, the court heard from two paramedics called by police to the scene near Cup Foods on May 25. Minneapolis paramedic Seth Zachary Bravinder said they were originally called on a "code 2" for a potential mouth injury on a patient, which was upgraded to a "code 3" within a minute and a half. This is a more serious emergency call for medical aid.

When Derek Smith, a second Hennepin County paramedic, was called to the stand on Thursday afternoon, he testified that he told his partner, "I think he's dead, and I want to move this out of here."

"It didn't feel like a welcoming environment," Smith testifies as he comes upon the scene with three officers on top of George Floyd.



Smith said the officers were still on Floyd as he approached. He checked for a pulse, found none, and checked his pupils, which were dilated. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 1, 2021

Chauvin's police supervisor was the final person to testify on Thursday, a now-retired sergeant who responded to the scene where Floyd was arrested.

Sgt. David Pleoger said Chauvin did not tell him specifically what type of force was used. When Prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked him if he knew how long the restraint lasted, he said, "No, I didn't have any idea."

Pleoger said he learned more about the restraint after talking with the other officers.

Pleoger said he believed Chauvin told him that they had tried to put Floyd in the car, he became combative, and he had injured his nose or his mouth. He said Chauvin told him after holding him down, Floyd suffered a medical emergency and an ambulance was called.

Schleicher asked Pleoger if restraint should stop after the person is no longer resisting, and he said "yeah."