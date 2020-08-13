Franklin County Municipal Court judge passes away

Courthouse sources tell 10TV he had COVID-19 and he dealt with upper respiratory issues for several years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Long-time Franklin County Municipal Court judge William Pollitt has passed away at the age of 72.

Court administrator Emily Shaw said in a letter to staff on Thursday, "Judge Pollitt leaves behind a legacy of outstanding leadership, public service, and more than a few very fond memories."

He was appointed to the Municipal Court bench in 1996.

“When you talked about him you always heard 'good man,' said Hocking County Municipal Court Judge is Fred Moses.

"He was a really good judge. He was fair. I did one of my first cases in front of him and I was a new lawyer, didn’t know anything, and he was really kind and nice to me," Moses said.

Pollitt graduated with an education degree from the Ohio State University in 1970 and he earned a law degree from Capital University in 1974.

He was a linebacker for the Buckeyes from 1966 to 1969 and was a member of the 1968 national championship team.