Dublin police looking to identify man taking unsolicited pictures of children in Muirfield area

DUBLIN, Ohio — Dublin police are investigating multiple incidents where a man has been reported taking unsolicited pictures of kids with a cellphone.

On March 7, just before 4:55 p.m., police said a man approached three children playing near the area of Berkshire Court. He took a picture of them and said he would post it on social media.

Authorities said he left in what was described as a dark-colored Tesla sedan with a white interior.

On March 8, around 4 p.m. police said a man matching the same description as the previous incident was reported taking a picture of a child riding a bike in the area of Tain Drive.

On March 9, around 4:45 p.m. police said the man tried to get the attention of a child walking in the area of Avery Road and Muirfield Drive. He left in a dark-colored Tesla sedan.

In each occasion, the man, who is approximately 50 to 60 years old, is said to have a greying beard, dark hair, and a license plate containing the letter "X."