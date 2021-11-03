x
Dublin police looking to identify man taking unsolicited pictures of children in Muirfield area

In each occasion, the man, who is approximately 50 to 60 years old, is said to have a greying beard, dark hair, and a license plate containing the letter "X."
DUBLIN, Ohio — Dublin police are investigating multiple incidents where a man has been reported taking unsolicited pictures of kids with a cellphone.

On March 7, just before 4:55 p.m., police said a man approached three children playing near the area of Berkshire Court. He took a picture of them and said he would post it on social media.

Authorities said he left in what was described as a dark-colored Tesla sedan with a white interior.

On March 8, around 4 p.m. police said a man matching the same description as the previous incident was reported taking a picture of a child riding a bike in the area of Tain Drive.

On March 9, around 4:45 p.m. police said the man tried to get the attention of a child walking in the area of Avery Road and Muirfield Drive. He left in a dark-colored Tesla sedan.

Dublin police are looking to talk with this man, If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, please call Dublin Police at 614-889-1112.