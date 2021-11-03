Dublin police find man who admits to taking photo of children in Muirfield area

Police spoke with him and say they are satisfied that there was no criminal intent, and there is no indication he is connected to other incidents in the area.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Dublin police say they found the man accused of taking a photograph of children in the Muirfield area.

It was one of three similar incidents reported to police in recent days.

The first happened Sunday, March 7, just before 5 p.m. Police say a man approached three children playing near the area of Berkshire Court. He took a picture of them and said he would post it on social media. He then left in a dark-colored Tesla sedan with a white interior.

The second incident happened the next night, on March 8, around 4 p.m. Police said a man matching the same description as the previous incident was reported taking a picture of a child riding a bike in the area of Tain Drive.

And, on March 9, around 4:45 p.m., police said the man tried to get the attention of a child walking in the area of Avery Road and Muirfield Drive. He left in a dark-colored Tesla sedan.

In each occasion, the man, who is approximately 50 to 60 years old, is said to have a greying beard, dark hair, and a license plate containing the letter "X."

However, police say, after word of the incidents spread, the man of interest contacted them. He is 59 years old, fit the description, and drives a Tesla.

He admitted to being involved in the March 7 incident and of taking a photo of the children and posting it to social media.

Police spoke with him and say they are satisfied that there was no criminal intent, and there is no indication he is connected to other incidents in the area.

Police are still looking into those similar incidents and conducting extra patrols in the Muirfield area.