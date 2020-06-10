Columbus Zoo announces details for this year's Boo at the Zoo

To help keep guests safe from possible COVID-19 exposure while visiting the zoo, staff have put several initiatives in place.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has released information about its annual Boo at the Zoo celebration for 2020.

The zoo has once again added a third weekend. The dates for this year's festivities will be Oct. 16-18, Oct. 23-25 and Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

On Fridays, the exhibit runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturdays, it goes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year's Boo at the Zoo will include the following features:

Jama’s Jack-O-Lantern Journey Seek-N-Find

Tommy C. Turtle’s Trick or Treat Trail

Cali’s Pirate Palooza Rolling Celebration

Halloween Hullabaloo Rolling Celebration

Halloween Homecoming at Frogwortz Academy in Asia Quest

Zoo Boo Choo-Choo train ride through Vertebrate Village

Sydnee Koala’s Candy Corn Carousel rides on the 1914 Mangels/Illions Carousel

“Aquaman™” playing daily at the Shores Park 4-D Theater (additional fees apply)

To help keep guests safe from possible COVID-19 exposure while visiting the zoo, staff have put several initiatives in place including:

Thirteen total station/candy stops, which will each feature only one type of candy, instead of a selection of choices to reduce lines and gathering at each station.

Zoo staff and volunteers will distribute candy and will be required to wear a mask and gloves at all times. Hand sanitizer will also be available at each station.

Each stop will have a clear acrylic barrier between staff/volunteers and guests with a cut out at the bottom so candy can be taken by the child or passed through into a child’s bag.

Each station will be regularly sanitized throughout the day.

Signage will be added to encourage social distancing of at least 6 feet between guests/other groups.

Timed ticketing will be a continued requirement for all guests, including members. Members will be allowed to enter the zoo without a reservation or timed entry after 2 p.m.