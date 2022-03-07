Columbus distillery donating profits from vodka sales to help feed Ukrainians

Watershed Distillery says it will donate proceeds from all of its vodka sales in March and April to a non-profit working to keep Ukrainians fed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A central Ohio distillery has vowed to donate all of the proceeds from its vodka sales over the course of two months to help efforts in Ukraine.

Watershed Distillery made the announcement Monday, saying all profits made from vodka sales in the months of March and April will be donated to World Central Kitchen.

The non-profit organization currently has resources posted at the Ukraine border who are working to provide families with hot meals as they flee the country amid violent attacks from Russian troops.

Watershed Vodka is distilled in central Ohio from U.S.-grown corn and Ohio-grown apples.

The distillery’s Chief Executive Officer and founder, Greg Lehman, says he recognizes the importance of community support in times of need.

“Like many around the world, we are heartbroken for Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” said Lehman. “In the craft distilling community and our local Central Ohio region, we recognize how important community support is in times of need and in building resilient, locally led food systems. We want to do our small part to help other communities who need it most right now.”