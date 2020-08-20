Columbus City Schools administrator on paid leave, no longer employed at Philadelphia district

Dr. Tracy L. Ocasio had been working for the School District of Philadelphia since May.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An administrator for Columbus City Schools is on paid administrative leave pending a review after she had been working for the School District of Philadelphia.

Dr. Tracy L. Ocasio is listed as the chief academic officer for Columbus City Schools and part of the superintendent's cabinet.

She was hired by CCS last year and the Columbus Dispatch reports she is contracted to make $152,369 per year.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia district confirmed Ocasio is no longer employed with the district as of August 18.

She was hired in May in Philadelphia and the spokesperson said the district was not aware of her employment in Columbus until recently.

Ocasio was hired as the School District of Philadelphia's deputy director of curriculum and instruction on a $140,000 salary according to school board meeting records.

CCS said it was made aware of a report from a Philadelphia radio station, KYW Newsradio, that quotes Ocasio as being employed by the Philadelphia district, on August 18.

That is the same day Ocasio was placed on leave by CCS and her employment ended in Philadelphia.

The School District of Philadelphia did not disclose if Ocasio was let go from her position or if she resigned.

A CCS spokesperson referred to board policy when asked if employees are allowed to work for other school districts.

CCS board policy states "Administrators may not dedicate work time to an outside interest, activity, or association."

CCS board policy also states that no employee shall have a financial interest "in any activity that conflicts or raises a reasonable question of conflict with his/her duties and responsibilities in the school system."