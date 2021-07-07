Columbus City Council and neighbors butt heads over roadway project

A public hearing was held Wednesday night for neighbors to voice their concerns over proposed changes to Little Turtle Way.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a heated night at Columbus City Hall during a public hearing about proposed changes to Little Turtle Way. Columbus City Council is looking to change the roadways in the area and some neighbors aren't happy.

The City of Columbus presented its plan while a room full of neighbors watched. The project calls for combining the northbound and southbound lanes of Little Turtle Way, so it is one two-way road between Blue Jacket Road and the westbound ramp at State Route 161.

The plan also calls for a roundabout at the intersection of Little Turtle Way and Longrifle Road.

The project, they say, would also add sidewalks and traffic lights, as well as make the road more accommodating for bicycles.

But neighbors aren't buying it.

“Very severe traffic issues and the loss of our beautiful green space,” said Darlene Slater, Little Turtle Civic Association.

Ten neighbors were able to share their concerns with the council, many voicing their concerns for traffic congestion, the trees, and what they call a “lack of transparency” from the council.

Councilmember Shayla Favor says improvements to the area need to happen.

“When we're looking at how this region is growing, you know we are expected to grow by three million residents by 2050 and so as we take a regional approach to not just our infrastructure, but also our housing. We're looking at how the roadways need to be improved,” said Councilmember Favor.

Councilmember Favor says the neighbors' concerns that were brought up will be looked into by the city's department of public service.

A formal complaint has been filed on behalf of the neighbors with the Ohio Supreme Court of Claims saying that the city has violated Sunshine Laws and illegally passed an emergency piece of legislation for private development.