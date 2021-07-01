'This is not going to work': Residents in Columbus' Little Turtle community protest roadway changes

The City of Columbus has said the changes will improve traffic and mobility and reduce congestion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People living in the Little Turtle Community of Columbus are protesting changes to their roads.

On Wednesday, residents gathered along Little Turtle Way, holding signs and making their voices heard. The cars that drove by the group saw pleas to "Keep the Greenspace!"

The City of Columbus has proposed changes to Little Turtle Way. According to the city website, the changes will "help improve traffic and mobility and reduce congestion" in the area. The project calls for combining the northbound and southbound lanes of Little Turtle Way, so it is one two-way road between Blue Jacket Road and the westbound ramp at SR 161. The plan also calls for a roundabout at the intersection of Little Turtle Way and Longrifle Road, among other things.

"We live here. We know the roadway program is not going to work," said Darlene Slater, who is the president of the Little Turtle Civic Association. "We're landlocked. We don't have another way in and out of the community. So, if that roundabout is blocked for any reason, we have no other way to get out."

Aside from concerns about traffic and safety, some residents fear they will lose their greenspace.

"We all moved here to Little Turtle for a reason. It has a park-like look and feel. We want to preserve that," Slater said.

Pam Zink, a resident of 19 years, added, "We want to save what we have. We don't need more people. We don't need retail. We don't need one lane in, one lane out. It's too much. We want to preserve what we have."

10TV reached out to Columbus City Council for an interview, but we were told no one was available.