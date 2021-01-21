Freshman classmates celebrate nurses for “Dress Like a Superhero” Day

They could have been anything they wanted. Instead, they showed up being exactly what we need.

“It was just superhero day,” Carolee Marcum said. “At first, we were just like what should we be?”

It’s a decision. A big one. And when your school hosts five days of spirit and one of those days asks you to dress like a superhero, you make it.

“We could wear scrubs and be nurses,” Marcum said. “Because, you know, they are superheroes.”

Marcum, Kendall Smith and Maddie Cox are freshmen at Liberty Christian Academy in Pataskala. In a sea of masks, muscles and movie-favorites, the girls walked into school, Wednesday, with a stethoscope, scrubs and a smile.

“They’re taking time out of their lives right now to help others in need,” Smith said of nurses. “And we wanted to show honor and appreciation for them.”

Appreciating those who have given so much.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for the time that they’ve sacrificed and how they’re risking their lives for people in need,” Cox said.

Appreciating those who have helped so many.

“Maybe some teenagers might not realize how important it is,” Marcum said. “Because they might not necessarily have any family members that might get COVID or anything else and they might not understand really how nurses can impact their lives.”

They have no connection to the medical field. Smith wants to be a nurse, though and has a close family friend in the profession.

“She’s a nurse and she’s one of the kindest nurses I’ve ever met and I know she’s a superhero in many peoples’ lives right now,” she said.

A big decision, albeit not a difficult one. A statement of gratitude.

“That what they’re doing matters,” Cox said.