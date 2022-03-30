Central Ohio man with aphasia talks about condition after Bruce Willis' diagnoses

Frank DeVito was diagnosed with aphasia, which is a language disorder that often comes from a brain injury. Frank and his wife, Beth, now cherish each moment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, it may have been the first time people heard of the disorder.

It’s something Frank and Beth DeVito have been living with for the last eight years.

Frank said he’ll never forget the day it started.

"December 23rd, 2013. Why? On my birthday,” he said.

Frank had a stroke and was in a vegetative state. Aphasia is a language disorder that most often comes from a brain injury, like a stroke or an accident that causes head trauma and makes it hard to communicate or comprehend.

"For me, it’s just getting the words out,” said Frank.

His wife Beth said normally, people who are diagnosed with the disorder make the most progress in their first six months. Frank continues to improve.

Frank has received help through Ohio State University’s OSU Aphasia Initiative. It’s a group that offers therapy to people living with the disorder.

"He started to become more of himself and much more able to talk with people and speak with people,” Beth said.

The two were saddened to hear the news of Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with the disorder. They believe he can pull through.

"Never say never,” Frank said. He will never fully recover. He can't use his right arm due to the stroke.