Census data: Columbus one of only 14 U.S. cities to experience growth of 100,000 or more since 2010

Franklin County grew by almost 14% and is more racially diverse than surrounding rural counties.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What’s happening in Columbus is reflective of what’s happening across America – large metropolitan cities and their suburbs have grown, rural areas are shrinking and the country’s racial makeup appears to be more diverse, according to the latest figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.

The 2020 Census shows that Columbus was one of only 14 U.S. cities that experienced growth of 100,000 people or more over the past decade.

Delaware and Union counties also grew by more than 20% – signaling what U.S. Census experts told reporters during a conference call – that major metropolitan cities and their suburbs accounted for the most growth over the past decade as America itself experienced its slowest growth in population since in the 1930s.

When it comes to the racial and ethnic makeup of America, the country appears to be more diverse, according to the data.

The section of the country identifying itself as “white alone” shrank by more than eight percent while those who marked “white or in combination” with another race rose by more than 300 percent.

Those identifying themselves as multi-racial also grew – accounting for the second-largest minority group – ahead of those identifying as Black or African-American.

The U.S. Census data released Thursday includes population changes, ethnic, racial and housing data that will be used as states tackle the issue of re-districting.

Ohio is expected to lose one Congressional seat – shrinking from 16 to 15. U.S. Census officials announced that change in April when it released some earlier data.

Here in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine has created a commission that will help redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts. This year’s census data was delayed, which census officials acknowledged Thursday was hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.