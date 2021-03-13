Blind Olentangy Berlin High School wrestler to compete in state tournament

Caiden Hooks had both of his eyes removed by the age of four after a battle with cancer.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Caiden Hooks is making history this weekend as he represents Olentangy Berlin High School at the state wrestling tournament.

By the time Hooks was four years old, he lost both of his eyes to cancer.

But as he puts it, “I’m a wrestler who just so happens to be blind.”

Hooks continues to excel despite his visual limitations. He plays the piano and the trumpet. He is a member of the National Honor Society and he is currently talking to a publisher about printing his series of novels.

Yes, Caiden is a writer, but even he couldn’t come up with a story as good as his own.