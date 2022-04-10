Police: 48-year-old Columbus man reported missing from east side under 'suspicious circumstances'

According to police, Michael Brown was reported missing from the 3300 block of Broadmoor Avenue. He was last seen between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 48-year-old man believed to have disappeared under "suspicious circumstances."

According to police, Michael Brown was reported missing from the 3300 block of Broadmoor Avenue. He was last seen on Saturday between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m.

When asked by 10TV about the "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the case, police declined to release any additional information.

Brown is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.