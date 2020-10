The driver has injuries that are not life-threatening.

NEWARK, Ohio — A gas leak is being repaired after a vehicle crashed into a Newark fire station on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at Fire Station 3 on West Main Street near Cherry Valley Road.

Newark Fire Chief Patrick Connor said the driver was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Building engineers are assessing the damage to the fire station.