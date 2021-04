Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is continuing his tour of vaccination sites around the state Monday with a stop at Ohio University.

The governor plans to speak with the media after touring a vaccine clinic at the Heritage Hall College of Medicine.

DeWine recently visited Circleville High School in Pickaway County on Saturday to continue his push for Ohioans to get vaccinated.