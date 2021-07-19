COVID vaccine clinics to be held in these Licking County neighborhoods

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Licking County Department of Health has announced its latest attempt to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible through a series of neighborhood clinics.
The vaccine program expansion is in an effort to reach underserved communities throughout the county by meeting residents where they are, according to the health department.
The clinics will be offered in seven neighborhoods throughout the county, including in Newark, St. Louisville, Utica, Croton, and Buckeye Lake.
You can find a list of dates and locations below:
- July 20 | 6-8 p.m. at the Louisville Fire Station
- July 21 | 6-8 p.m. at the Blessed Sacrament, Newark
- July 28 | 6-8 p.m. at Utica Town Hall
- July 31 | 10 a.m. - noon at the Licking County Library, downtown Newark
- Aug. 3 | 6-8 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Buckeye Lake
- Aug. 4 | 6-8 p.m. at Buckeye Valley YMCA, Newark
- Aug. 11 | 1-5 p.m. at Hartford Fair, Croton
Additionally, the Licking County Transit Board is providing free transportation to and from all COVID vaccine clinics in the county. You can schedule a ride by calling 740-670-5185 and pressing 1 or calling 1-800-350-7071.