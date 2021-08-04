Dublin City Schools temporarily requiring face masks for pre-K through 8th-grade students

Staff will be asked to wear masks if they cannot socially distance themselves from students.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Two days after “strongly recommending” masks for all students, Dublin City Schools announced on Wednesday that all pre-K through eighth-grade students will be required to wear masks indoors to start the academic year.

Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen said the requirement is temporary and will be reviewed every week.

“Masks provide this additional layer of protection to students who are unable to be vaccinated at this point or in buildings where there are students who are unable to be vaccinated,” Dr. Marschhausen said.

Staff will be asked to wear masks if they cannot socially distance themselves from students.

The district is still recommending that all high school students wear masks indoors.

There are a few exceptions in the school’s policy where a student does not have to abide by the requirement:

Student has a disability that cannot wear a mask or safely wear a mask

Student has been advised, for health reasons, not to wear a mask

Student has established, sincerely held religious beliefs that would not allow them to wear a face mask

Forms will be available for parents to apply for their child’s exemption on Friday.

You can see the district's presentation here or watch the district's town hall in full below:

On Monday, the school board voted 4-1 in favor of strongly recommending face masks for all students. Before that, Dr. Marschhausen initially said the recommendation was for those who are unvaccinated.