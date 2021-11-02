Central Ohio restaurants hopeful of statewide curfew ending on Thursday

The state has had nine straight days now below 2,500 hospitalizations. The Governor's requirement is at least seven straight days before it is lifted.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wednesday could be the final night of Ohio's curfew. The state has had nine straight days now below 2,500 hospitalizations. Gov. Mike DeWine's requirement is at least seven straight days before it is lifted.

The curfew has been in effect since Mid-November, but two weeks ago was pushed back from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

With just hours left before the curfew is set to expire, restaurants are hoping to see the love this weekend.

“Being able to have this change Valentine’s weekend will be nice,” said John Barker, President and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Barker says restaurant owners are waiting for a decision from the Governor.

“A lot of restauranteurs told us that they just felt like the guests were feeling a lot of pressure when they were there to finish up, they felt a little hurry, and more importantly guests just would not make reservations anytime past 8 o'clock they wouldn't make reservations,” he said.

Restaurants could really use the boost; the Ohio Restaurant Association says in a survey 50% of restaurants were down between 20 and 70% in comparison to last year.

“You know every bit helps, dropping the curfew is actually extending hours for establishments and for restaurants it really gives them that comfort around that second maybe even that third turn,” said Barker.