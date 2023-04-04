'Harry Potter' reboot on the way: Social media reacts

Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly looking to produce a “Harry Potter” television series.

BURBANK, Calif. — Warner Bros. Discovery is preparing to make a "Harry Potter" television series and fans are not happy.

According to multiple reports, the new television project would be based on the best-selling "Harry Potter" books by J.K. Rowling.

Each season of the series would reportedly be based on one of the books. The series could become a franchise that would stretch for years with a new cast growing from childhood into adulthood.

Rowling would have some creative involvement with the series, according to Variety. An HBO Max spokesperson declined to comment.

Warner Bros. previously adapted the “Harry Potter” series into eight movies that made more than $7.7 billion at the box office, beginning with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” in 2001, and ending with “Harry and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” in 2011.

Social media reaction to news of the "Harry Potter" reboot has been universally derided.

Ain’t a single person asking for this — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) April 3, 2023

I see this failing miserably. The movies are great and to be honest unbeatable. — VirtualAstro (@VirtualAstro) April 3, 2023

i’m begging y’all to let new stories be written — Chioma (@iloveaibendr) April 4, 2023

Me with the new Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/9TZ4o9PKqQ — mo (@mofromyt) April 3, 2023

Absolutely THRILLED to not watch this. — John de Guzmán (@johndeguzman) April 4, 2023

nah — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) April 4, 2023

Good god, why? Are there seriously no new ideas out there? — Amanda Sevareid (@asevareid1) April 3, 2023

Let’s ruin everything iconic just to earn more money — Aditya Chaurasia (@aadi_c_official) April 4, 2023

Seeing unnecessary projects announced



• Live action Moana



• Harry Potter HBO show reboot



• Heat 2pic.twitter.com/CNiUOtPEiw — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 4, 2023

