Incoming college freshman expresses concern over affirmative action ruling

Many people in Columbus are worried this will impact minority students wanting to get into colleges or universities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Thursday, the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action for college admissions. This declares race can’t be a factor and forces institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

This ruling weighs heavily on the mind of Tyrae Walker, an incoming freshman at Xavier University. He plans to major in Theology and minor in Marketing.

“I am a first-generation student,” he said. “It is the opportunity for me to further my call to ministry and further my education."

Walker is a recent graduate of Bishop Hartley. Even though he’s fully ready to go to college, he’s struggling with his excitement and worrying about students who are to come after him, after learning about the Supreme Court’s ruling for affirmative action.

"I cannot just be focused on what Tyrae wants, I have to be focused on my entire community,” he said. “I'm very fearful for my 17-year-old brother that he will not have the same opportunities that perhaps I had,” said Walker.

Stephanie Hightower, CEO and President of the Columbus Urban League said they’ve been bracing for this decision for at least the last three weeks.

She said this is a huge blow to decades-old efforts to help get more minority students into universities.

Hightower said affirmative action is a tool that, in the past, helped level the playing field for minorities.

"We have to make sure we keep inspiring our rising stars and provide hope for our young people, we provide resources for those families. This is going to strengthen our resolve,” said Hightower.

Walker said he’s encouraging students who are still in high school to continue to work hard and preserve through any challenge they may face.