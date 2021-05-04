Dublin City Schools Board to vote on new superintendent

The special meeting will happen Monday at 7 p.m.

DUBLIN, Ohio — On Monday night, Dublin City Schools Board of Education is set to vote on the approval of Dr. John Marschhausen as the district’s new superintendent.

According to the board’s online agenda, “It is recommended by the president of the board of education that the board approve the attached resolution to "Employ John Marschhausen, PH.D., Superintendent of Dublin City Schools.”

Board of education president, Chris Valentine, sent an e-mail to parents on March 8 to inform them that the then-superintendent, Dr. Todd Hoadley would be a pursuing a different challenge within the district “that would offer a break from the spotlight and 24/7 obligations of a superintendent.”

Fast forward, less than one month later, the board of education will now vote on whether to approve Dr. Marschhausen as superintendent. He is currently the superintendent of Hilliard City Schools.

Meanwhile, an online petition has more than 400 signatures from parents who cite concerns over the hiring process due to what they say was a lack of community input, transparency, and a process that appeared fast.

In an e-mailed dated March 22 Valentine wrote to parents with an explanation of why the process needs to “move quickly.” He wrote because this is the “'hiring season' when the very best incumbent superintendents are sought.”

In an e-mail to parents dated April 2, Valentine explained to parents that a professional search organization they hired to complete the search process said that this is a “hiring season” and it is ending. He also said prior to hiring Dr. Hoadley, the board had also interviewed Dr. Marschhausen and members were “quite impressed.”