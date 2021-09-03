Dublin City Schools' superintendent stepping down

Dr. Todd Hoadley began serving as superintendent for the district in August of 2013.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Dr. Todd Hoadley is stepping down as the superintendent of Dublin City Schools.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed to 10TV on Monday night that Hoadley and the Board of Education came to an agreement that he will step aside as superintendent and move into a new position within the district.

Hoadley began serving as superintendent for the district in August of 2013.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Wade Lucas will lead the district as a nationwide search is launched to find a new superintendent.

After the announcement, Hoadley issued the following statement:

“Last year saw much heated public debate over school policies surrounding COVID, whether and how school staff can advance political or social issues in classrooms, and other challenges facing large, high-achieving public school systems. In many cases, one vocal group wanted a particular outcome and another vocal group wanted a completely different outcome. They expressed their strong opinions in hundreds -- perhaps thousands -- of emails, phone calls, text messages, social media posts, and personal conversations with me. I found myself frustrated during this passionate and --at times -- angry public conflict.

While I’ve enjoyed my 23 years as a public school superintendent, lately, it’s become clear that the divisions in society have found their way into school governance in bigger and bolder ways. As someone who has dedicated his entire career to helping students, I cherish the work we do that helps young men and women learn, grow, and achieve. I want the focus of my work to be on those positive things.

Recognizing this, the Board and I have mutually agreed that my next four years at Dublin City Schools will be more effective and provide the most value to the district if I work in a role within the administration that’s more behind the scenes, where I can support the work of other district leaders.

My Master’s in Business Operations, my Ph.D., my work in Lean Six Sigma, and expertise in operational excellence give me insights that can really help our district and I’m really looking forward to my new role with Dublin City Schools. I’ll be helping the administrative team transition to a new superintendent over the next several months and I’m hopeful to be an ambassador to the important community stakeholders who are part of the Dublin Difference. I’ll also be taking on other assignments the Board of Education gives me, and I’ll proudly serve our district the best I can. I was blessed to lead such an amazing district and I expect I will enjoy this new role that will also allow me to achieve in other areas.”

Dublin City School Board President Chris Valentine issued the following statement after the announcement:

“Our District will be transitioning to a new superintendent. I want you to know the background and what to expect going forward. As we all know, the last year has been stressful for everyone. We’ve faced issues similar to other districts, but also some unique to us. Those have included navigating education during a pandemic, political and social issues in the classroom, and other challenges that face a large, high-achieving public school district like Dublin. In discussion with Dr. Hoadley about these stresses, it became clear that he’s in need of a different challenge that would use his significant skills and experiences to help the District in a different capacity that would offer a break from the spotlight and 24/7 obligations of a Superintendent.

We’re looking forward to exciting changes for everyone. Here’s what’s next. In the coming weeks, Dr. Hoadley will transition to his new district role and we’ll welcome an interim Superintendent. Many in Dublin already know him. It’s Dr. Wade Lucas. One of the most experienced educators in Central Ohio, Dr. Lucas previously served as superintendent of three different districts – most recently in Olentangy Schools.

The Board will begin its search for a new superintendent. We’ll be transparent throughout the process and we’ll involve parents, staff, and the community. You’ll hear more soon.