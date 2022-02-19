Kentucky police arrest mother of 5-year-old boy found abandoned near Cincinnati

Police say the 5-year-old, who is non-verbal and has autism, was found about an hour after being abandoned.

CINCINNATI — Ohio police are looking for the mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found wandering along a road after being abandoned in a Cincinnati suburb Thursday night.

According to police in Georgetown, Kentucky, Heather Nicole Adkins was captured Saturday night and is currently in the Scott County Jail.

Adkins was arrested at a gas station on an unrelated charge in Kentucky, according to Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood.

She gave police a false name, but they were able to match her social security number.

Police in Georgetown are waiting for a warrant from Ohio on the child case.

Colerain, Ohio police said the 5-year-old, who is non-verbal and has autism, was driven to Colerain Township where he was abandoned near Sheed and Gaines roads by Adkins.

The boy was found walking along the road about an hour after being abandoned.

On Saturday, the Colerain Township Police Department said its detectives identified the child.

"We have identified this child and are continuing to investigate this incident. Thanks to concerned residents who called us quickly last night, he is safe and warm. He will remain safe while we continue the investigation," the police department said in an update on social media.

The department also said charges have been filed in connection with this incident and detectives have "signed warrants" for Adkins, 32. Ohio police said Adkins and the boy are from Shelbyville, Indiana.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Colerain Police Department at 513-321-2677.

**Update February 19th, 2022 - Charges filed in connection with unidentified juvenile. Colerain Township Police... Posted by Colerain Police on Saturday, February 19, 2022