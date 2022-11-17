Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated

Both incidents happened on Monday on different sides of the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty.

The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street on the west side of Columbus.

Columbus Humane said they were contacted by the Columbus Division of Police after a German shepherd named Brutus was found with a gunshot wound in the head. The organization said Brutus is expected to make a full recovery.

After extensive surgery wiring his broken jaw, Brutus is back home with his owner, according to Columbus Humane.

The second incident happened on the same day at the Alexander Court apartment complex on the city’s east side.

The leasing office reported a decapitated adult female dog was found inside a wire crate on the property of the complex. Based on the wounds, Columbus Humane believes the decapitation was intentional.

“These are serious acts of animal cruelty and should not be taken lightly,” said CEO, Rachel D.K Finney. “It is extremely important for those with any information to come forward, as there is a high likelihood that other animals and people are at risk if the perpetrators are not identified and held accountable.”