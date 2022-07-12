Police searching for 2 suspects in aggravated burglary at Ohio State residence hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for two suspects involved in an aggravated burglary on the campus of the Ohio State University on Tuesday.
Around 6:45 p.m., the university said two unknown suspects tailgated into the Neil Building Hall Complex at 1578 Neil Avenue, entered an unlocked residence hall suite and started stealing property.
A student entered the suite and police said one of the suspects pushed the student while the other suspect showed a knife. Both suspects left the residence hall and traveled south with the stolen property. No injuries were reported.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information related to the crime should call the Ohio State University Police Division at 614-292-2121.