Police: 3 injured, 45 casings found after group shoots up Franklinton home

Police said three victims in the kitchen were each hit in the leg. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a group fired multiple gunshots at a Franklinton residence Tuesday.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 300 block of Dakota Avenue.

Police said three victims in the kitchen were each hit in their leg and transported themselves to a local hospital.

All three victims are expected to recover, according to police.

Detectives who processed the scene found 45 spent casings and two projectiles.