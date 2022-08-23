Police: 3 injured, 45 casings found after group shoots up Franklinton home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a group fired multiple gunshots at a Franklinton residence Tuesday.
The incident happened just after midnight in the 300 block of Dakota Avenue.
Police said three victims in the kitchen were each hit in their leg and transported themselves to a local hospital.
All three victims are expected to recover, according to police.
Detectives who processed the scene found 45 spent casings and two projectiles.
Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect can contact Det. Perrigo at 614-645-3919, Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665, or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).