Ohio State Highway Patrol seizes $125,000 of cocaine during traffic stop in Madison County

Oscar Martinez-Gomez, 23 of Utah, is charged with possession of cocaine. He could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine if convicted.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man is facing charges after authorities found 11 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Madison County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On Aug. 6, troopers stopped a 2017 Toyota Camry on Interstate 70 for a speed violation.

OSHP said a drug-sniffing K-9 alerted that something was inside the vehicle.

Troopers found a hidden compartment behind the back passenger, which contained 11 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $125,000.

OSHP arrested Oscar Martinez-Gomez, 23 of Utah, who is charged with possession of cocaine.