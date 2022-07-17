2 dead, at least 3 wounded in shooting at Indiana mall

Police tell 13News the shooter has died, but it is not clear if the shooter is included in the two dead or an additional death.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall that happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Three people are dead and three others wounded in the shooting. Police tell 13News the shooter is among those dead.

IMPD said multiple people are being treated at area hospitals.

People inside the mall at the time of the shooting told 13News reporter Logan Gay that they heard 20 gunshots in the food court. IMPD said it appears shots were only fired in the food court area.

First responders are still clearing the mall and ask that people avoid the area. IMPD is assisting at the scene and said there is no known ongoing threat, during a news conference at 7:45 p.m.

Multiple police units are going through the mall to make sure there are no people wounded or still sheltering in place.

There are multiple casualties reference this incident. There is no known ongoing threat. Multiple agencies are assisting with clearing the mall. https://t.co/OBmm6IdYUd — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 17, 2022

IMPD said there is no information yet on a motive for the shooting.

Witnesses are being interviewed, according to IMPD.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers released a statement on Facebook reading in part: "This tragedy hits at the core of our community. Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders."

