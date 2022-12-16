Columbus man gets max 180-day sentence for attempted strangulation of California woman at hospital

A California woman was visiting a family member at a local hospital with her 4-year-old daughter on Oct. 18 when she was attacked by 34-year-old Christopher Hopkins.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man charged with the random attack and attempted strangulation of a woman has been given the maximum 180-day jail sentence by a Franklin County Municipal Court judge.

A California woman was visiting a family member at Riverside Methodist Hospital with her 4-year-old daughter on Oct. 18 when she was attacked by 34-year-old Christopher Hopkins in the lobby, according to a release from Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein's Office.

Hopkins lunged for the woman's neck and tossed her to the ground. Once on the ground, he climbed on top of her and began to strangle her, according to the release.

Individuals in the surrounding area intervened in the incident, pulling Hopkins from the woman as he tried to continue strangling her. Hospital staff held Hopkins until hospital security arrived.

The release says the attack happened in the middle of the day and in front of the woman's daughter.

“Prosecuting dangerous, violent individuals is my priority—to deliver justice for victims and protect public safety,” said City Attorney Zach Klein. “I’m thankful for the incredible work of City Prosecutors and victim advocates to keep our streets safe and put behind bars offenders like this who’d attack someone in broad daylight while a four year old looks on in horror.”