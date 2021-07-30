Man charged with murder in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 41-year-old in east Columbus last month.
Officers were first called to the area of South Chesterfield Road on a reported shooting on July 30.
When police arrived, officers found Todd Burris II shot in the 700 block of South Broadleigh Road.
Burris was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at 9:54 p.m.
On Aug. 8, 24-year-old Christopher Smith was arrested and charged with Burris' death.
Smith's bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 18.