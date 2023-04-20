22-year-old Scioto County woman arrested, charged in connection to death of newborn

A joint-agency investigation was started on March 14 after authorities received a report of a woman who gave birth at a home in Portsmouth.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation into the death of a baby, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

A joint-agency investigation was started on March 14 after authorities received a report of a woman who gave birth at a home in Portsmouth. The sheriff's office says the baby was deceased.

Authorities responded to the hospital and collected evidence and statements and the stillborn infant was sent for an autopsy. The investigation was presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on April 14, resulting in a secret indictment warrant being issued.

Mahala Hughes, of Lucasville, was arrested and charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of endangering children. She is being held without bond and is expected to appear at the common pleas court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges being presented, according to the sheriff’s office.