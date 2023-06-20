Former Union County nurse pleads guilty to inappropriately touching patients

Brian Frey is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 10.

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio — A former Union County nurse pleaded guilty on Wednesday to more than a dozen charges related to unwanted sexual contact with male patients.

According to a release from Union County Prosecuting Attorney Dave Phillips, the Ohio Board of Nursing was notified in 2022 about allegations of inappropriate behavior reported by a patient treated by 54-year-old Brian Frey.

Frey was working as a licensed practical nurse at the Scotts Miracle Gro Corporation's Wellness Center as an employee of Premise Healthcare.

After the complaint was made, OBN investigative agents learned Frey may have acted inappropriately toward other patients as well. The allegations against Frey involved testicular examinations on male patients, including juveniles. Frey was not trained or qualified to perform such examinations as an LPN, according to Phillips.

Frey was terminated by Premise shortly after nursing board agents presented their findings and an investigation was launched into Frey's actions. Frey surrendered his nursing license to the board as well.

Under the guise of performing a required medical examination to either get or keep employment or participate in sports, Frey sexually assaulted 17 victims while he was employed as an LPN by performing unneeded testicular exams, which he was not qualified to perform.

Victims also reported Frey made inappropriate comments by asking about their sex lives and texting patients after accessing their medical records.

After the completion of the criminal investigation, Frey agreed to plead guilty to 16 felony counts of gross sexual imposition and one misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition.