'Doobie Smoker' sentenced: Man seen lighting a joint during Capitol riots gets probation

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez, who was seen wearing American flag pants and smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot, was arrested in Virginia Beach.

WASHINGTON — A man who was seen on video smoking pot inside the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection has been sentenced.

On Thursday, Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez received two years probation, including 200 hours of community service. He was also fined $1,000 and a $500 restitution.

Federal authorities arrested Gonzalez, who is from California, in a Virginia Beach apartment last year. He had been dubbed online as the Capitol riot "doobie smoker" after being seen in several videos smoking marijuana during the riots and passing it around.

Court documents said in one of those videos shared in the Zoom, Gonzalez can be heard laughing and "sarcastically" saying, "Yeah, this is the most protected building" followed by "time to smoke weed in here!"