Deputies: Thousands of fentanyl pills, cocaine and marijuana found in Ohio woman's truck

The drugs were found during a traffic stop in Arizona.

CORDES JUNCTION, Ariz. - Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say a southwest Ohio woman has been arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills and multiple pounds of cocaine and marijuana were found in the pickup truck she was driving.

They say the speeding vehicle was swerving outside the highway lanes before it was stopped early Tuesday near Cordes Junction north of Phoenix.

Sheriff’s officials say a deputy reported smelling marijuana.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted authorities to 280 pounds of marijuana, four pounds of cocaine and about 8,000 fentanyl pills.