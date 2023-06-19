Bloom-Carroll sexual battery survivor shares story in hopes of educating, protecting children

Makenzee Mason is sharing her advice with other students who may be facing similar situations.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A sexual battery survivor from Bloom-Carroll High School is sharing her story that put her former athletic director Chad Little behind bars.

Makenzee Mason, a former basketball player, said her safe space was on the court.

"It was an outlet, and unfortunately, too much of an outlet,” Mason said.

After the women’s championship game in March 2018, she said everything changed.

"It was the first time that he ever made advances and touched me and it was on the bus on the way back home,” Mason said. “After that day, things kind of just snowballed. It got more physical, more sexual, he started asking personal questions.”

At 15-years-old, Mason said she had no one to turn to and felt all alone.

“I went down a really dark path of drugs and alcohol. And I was kind of just numbing this pain,” shares Mason. “And I don't know how I survived, I truly don't.”

Mason said the sexual relationship went on for two years, and when she finally got to college, she felt some relief. It was through counseling that years later, she was able to come forward in 2022.

“Knowing that I was putting a stop to years of misuse and misuse of trust. It was super empowering, empowering,” shares Mason.

Mason said she is glad Little is now in prison, but wishes there were more conversations around sexual abuse in schools to protect and educate future children.

“When the judge said four and a half years, it was kind of like a little stab in the heart. I was relieved. But for me, like, I get to live with this till the day I die,” Mason said.

She shares advice with other students who may be facing similar situations.

“If you think it's inappropriate, find someone you trust. And I think that's kind of where I lacked in my process of, well, the only person I trusted was the one doing it to me,” Mason said.

Little was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in March 2023.