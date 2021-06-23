2 Columbus gang members convicted on felony charges from fight at Scene 75 in 2019

A jury convicted 21-year-old Shon Gardner Jr. and 28-year-old Jermaine Lamar Lathon of participating in a criminal gang, aggravated riot and inducing panic.

Two Columbus gang members have been convicted on felony charges after a fight broke out at Scene 75 in Dublin back in October 2019.

The prosecutor's office says both men were active in a criminal gang known as "Everything King Terk."

In October 2019, officials say both men along with seven other gang members attacked a rival gang at Scene 75 in Tuttle Mall.

Lathon was also convicted of assaulting one of the Scene 75 employees.

The jury also convicted Lathon of felony crimes arising from three separate incidents involving the illegal use of a firearm in 2018 and 2019.

Gardner, who was on juvenile parole at the time of the offenses during a 2015 home invasion, was convicted of five separate felonies including an incident where he took police on a high-speed chase while armed with a gun in the Linden area in 2018.