17-year-old hurt in shooting in Eastgate neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning in Columbus' Eastgate neighborhood.

Columbus police say officers went to the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue just west of North Nelson Road just after 12 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police have released any information about a suspect.