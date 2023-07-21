'He's up there in heaven smiling': Hilltop community honors legacy of 15-year-old who was shot, killed last year

"Issa's Peace Patio" is located at the Hilltop Youth Empowerment Center as a place for young people to go and be inspired by the legacy Issa Jeylani left behind.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost one year after 15-year-old Issa Jeylani was shot and killed in Franklin Township, the Hilltop community is honoring his legacy.

Friday afternoon, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for “Issa’s Peace Patio.” It's located at the Hilltop Youth Empowerment Center as a place for young people to go and be inspired by the legacy he leaves behind as a kind and compassionate person.

It was an emotional afternoon for the family, friends and community members who gathered for the event.

Ali Jeylani, Issa’s brother, shared how he remembers Issa when he’s spending time at the youth center or at a place Issa loved, the soccer field.

"Doing the thing he loves, playing soccer, coaching his teammates, coaching the other kids that he was watching or just enjoyed being around,” Ali said.

An apple tree was also planted in Issa’s honor on the front lawn of the youth center. Issa’s loved ones each took turns in helping to plant the tree.

Several prayers were also said for Issa, his family and for the younger members of the community.

Ali shared how he hopes Issa will be remembered by the younger community members who visit the center.

"Being kind to others, being nice, and doing good things, just like Issa was. And they knew who Issa was so they can look up to him just like how he was to everybody else in the community,” Ali said.

Ali added this dedication meant a lot to his family.